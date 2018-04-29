Clemson's Chris Williams had four RBIs Sunday against Virginia.
Clemson University

No. 14 Clemson baseball holds off Virginia to complete series sweep

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

April 29, 2018 05:00 PM

No. 14 Clemson held off a late rally to earn a 9-8 victory at Virginia on Sunday.

The Tigers led 9-4 entering the bottom of the eighth inning before Virginia scored four runs to cut the lead to one. Tanner Morris tried to score and tie the game on a wild pitch with two outs in the eighth but was tagged out at the plate as Clemson was able to maintain its one-run lead.

Tigers reliever Ryley Gilliam pitched a perfect ninth inning to allow Clemson to hold on for the win.

The victory finished off a series sweep for the Tigers and Clemson is now 34-11 (17-7) on the year.

Ryan Miller (4-1) earned the win for the Tigers, despite allowing four runs in 3 1/3 innings of relief. Gilliam earned his third save of the series and 10th of the season.

Virginia scored a run in each of the first two innings to take a 2-0 lead before the Tigers exploded for five runs in the third.

Patrick Cromwell hit a solo homer in the third, Chris Williams drove in a pair of runs with a single and Kyle Wilkie increased Clemson's lead to 5-2 with a two-run single of his own.

Clemson increased its lead to 7-2 in the fourth inning on a solo homer by Sam Hall and an RBI single by Seth Beer.

The Cavaliers cut the lead to 7-4 with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, before Williams finshed off the scoring for Clemson with a two-run homer in the sixth.

Virginia rallied in the eighth but it was not enough as Clemson won its eighth consecutive game.

The Tigers begin a three-game series against Florida State on Saturday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

