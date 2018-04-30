5 Clemson players projected as first round picks in 2019 NFL draft

Clemson did not have a player drafted in the first two rounds of the 2018 NFL draft as Dorian O’Daniel was the first Tiger off the board with the final pick in the third round.
That is not expected to be the case in 2019, as mock drafts for next year have already started coming out and Bleacher Report’s mock draft has five Clemson players going in the first round.
Matt Miller of Bleacher Report has defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence going No. 11 to the Titans, defensive end Clelin Ferrell going No. 12 to the Lions, offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt going No. 13 to the Buccaneers, defensive end Austin Bryant going No. 27 to the Rams and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins going No. 30 to the Vikings.
Defensive linemen Ferrell, Bryant and Wilkins considered turning pro following last season before surprising many by opting to return to school for one final year.
Hyatt also considered turning pro but quickly decided to return for his senior season to try and improve his draft stock.
Lawrence will be eligible for the NFL draft for the first time in 2019. He sat out team portions of spring practice with a foot injury as he rests to get back to 100 percent for the upcoming season.
All four of Clemson’s defensive linemen earned All-American honors this past season.
Ferrell led the Tigers with 18 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. Bryant was second on the team with 15.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. Wilkins had 8.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, four pass breakups and 11 quarterback pressures. Lawrence finished with three tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks while battling a foot injury for much of the year.
Hyatt was named an All-American and the the top offensive lineman in the ACC for 2017.
Clemson opens the 2018 season on Sept. 1 when it hosts Furman at Death Valley.
Comments