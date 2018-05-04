Surging slugger (not Seth Beer) has Clemson in position to host NCAA regional

Catcher Kyle Wilkie was recruited to Clemson out of Georgia to be a “defense-first guy,” according to Tigers coach Monte Lee.
But it is Wilkie’s offensive production that has helped the 10th-ranked Tigers win eight consecutive games entering this weekend’s series against No. 16 Florida State.
Wilkie, who did not hit a home run during his high school career, has four home runs this season, including three the past two weeks. He was in the cleanup spot for the Tigers the final two games of last weekend’s series against Virginia as Clemson pulled off the road sweep.
“We felt like we were getting a guy that could really catch and throw. That’s what we saw when we recruited him,” Lee said. “Right now, he’s probably our best hitter with runners in scoring position. He’s done an unbelievable job, which is why here lately we’ve put him in the four-hole some. Hopefully he can continue to do it. It’s made our offense so much better.”
Wilkie’s average has climbed from below .200 early in the season to .279 entering this weekend’s series against the Seminoles. He has four home runs, six doubles and 28 RBIs on the year and has been stellar defensively.
He is currently riding an 11-game hitting streak.
“I’m just trying to hit strikes and not swing at bad pitches, swing at my pitch that I know I can hit. And also my confidence, going up there to the plate right now, I feel like I’m the best player on the field,” Wilkie said.
That has not always been the case for Wilkie since he arrived at Clemson.
It took some time for him to develop confidence, but he clearly has it now and it is paying off.
“In high school we’re all the best player on our team. That’s why we’re coming here. Then you get here and you see all these other athletes with so much talent and you think, ‘Wow, these guys are good. Am I that good?’” Wilkie said. “It just takes a while to learn that you belong here and just to trust yourself. That’s what I’ve been doing lately is just trusting myself and not worrying about anything else.”
Clemson will need Wilkie to stay hot against the Seminoles in a series that is huge for the Tigers as far as the NCAA Tournament and the ACC standings.
Clemson is currently projected to be the No. 8 national seed by Baseball America and D1Baseball entering this weekend. The Tigers are also leading the ACC Atlantic by two games over N.C. State and are a game back of first-place North Carolina in the ACC overall.
But Lee doesn’t want his team thinking about the big picture. Instead, the Tigers are taking it one day at a time entering the top 20 showdown.
“I think when you start focusing on the RPI, start focusing on those types of things, hosting implications, national seed implications, you’re focusing on the wrong things,” Lee said. “I think one of the reasons we’ve been playing pretty good baseball is because we’ve been playing pretty loose and pressure free baseball. And our guys have been very poised and calm and relaxed in the dugout with good energy. We just want to stay as consistent with that as we possibly can right now and not put any more of an emphasis on this weekend. This weekend’s not going to make or break us one way or the other.”
Series info
Who: Clemson (34-11, 17-7) vs. Florida State (31-14,13-10)
When: 6:30 pm Saturday, 4 pm Sunday, 7 pm Monday
How to watch on TV and through live stream: All of the games will be broadcast on ACC Network and Watch ESPN Saturday through Monday. Monday's game will be televised by ESPN2.
