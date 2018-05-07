Playing for always-intense Brent Venables has its perks, Clemson defenders say

Brent Venables is known as one of the most intense coaches in college football.
Clemson’s defensive coordinator has a “get back” coach who is in charge of keeping Venables off the field of play during games, and Venables has no problem getting on a player who is not playing up to his standards.
While the 2016 Broyles Award winner can be demanding, he is also a coach that players enjoy playing for.
“It’s awesome. If you’re a competitor, you never want to feel the feeling of satisfaction," Tigers defensive end Austin Bryant said. "You always want to think that you’re going to improve and get better and there’s always something else to learn, always something else to experience.”
Clemson’s defense has gone through an incredible turnaround since Venables took over in 2012.
The Tigers ranked No. 71 nationally in total defense in 2011 before Venables came on board, but Clemson finished No. 64 in 2012, No. 24 in 2013 and has finished in the top 10 each of the past four years, including No. 4 this past season.
"With coach V, he doesn’t let you relax, which is really great and that’s why we’ve been so good around here on defense," Bryant said. "With a guy like that leading us, calling the plays, we’ll be fine and continue to grow each and every day. He’s got to challenge us and I wouldn’t want it any other way.”
The Tigers are expected to have one of the top defenses in the country again in 2018 as Clemson returns eight defensive starters, including four All-Americans on the defensive line.
The one question mark entering the season is the secondary where the Tigers must replace a pair of starters. Venables was hard on the secondary in the spring, according to safety K’Von Wallace. But Wallace wouldn’t have it any other way.
“That’s just who he is. He’s never satisfied. We’re not either, so we take it and run with it… We respect him as he respects us. He’ll never come out of line and disrespect us,” Wallace said. “My high school coach did it to me… It’s just from another coach, that’s all it is. It’s still family. He loves me just like I love him.”
