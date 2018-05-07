Look who Clemson's Trevor Lawrence is training with this offseason

The top two players in the country for the class of 2018 were both quarterbacks from the state of Georgia.
Trevor Lawrence, who was rated as the top player by the 247Sports Composite rankings, enrolled early at Clemson after finishing up his high school career at Cartersville High in Cartersville, Ga.
Justin Fields, the No. 2 ranked player according to those same 247Sports rankings, enrolled early at Georgia after finishing up his high school career at Harrison High in Kennesaw, Ga.
Lawrence and Fields were impressive during the spring with Lawrence putting up the best stats in Clemson’s spring game while leading his team to a victory and Fields passing for 207 yards and a touchdown in Georgia’s spring game while leading his team to a win.
The two are now going through offseason workouts before rejoining their teams this summer and have apparently been training together.
Fields posted a picture of Lawrence on his Instagram account at Harrison High as the two appeared to be preparing for a workout on Sunday.
Fields and Lawrence did not face off in high school, but they could in the future.
Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said last month that he would be in favor of Georgia and Clemson renewing their rivalry. Last week Georgia AD Greg McGarity said he expects Clemson to face Georgia in the “not too distant future.”
