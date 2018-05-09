Clemson zeroing in on lineman with Big Ten ties

Clemson landed a commitment last month from Malvern, Pa. linebacker Keith Maguire. His offensive line teammate Jake Hornibrook also is a major prospect and Clemson is zeroing in on him as well. Hornibrook visited Clemson unofficially last week and the Tigers are trending strongly with him at this point.
Clemson recruiter Brent Venables visited Malvern the end of April to check in on both players and he was the one who delivered the offer to Hornibrook whose brother is the starting quarterback at Wisconsin.
“It was cool. He stopped by and said that he liked what he saw,” Hornibrook said. “He said I look good moving around and that he would pass it along to Coach Caldwell. Then they decided to offer, so it was a pretty exciting day. It was really exciting. I wasn’t really expecting it so I was really excited when I got the news. I’m pretty pumped.”
Clemson has additional help in recruiting Hornibrook. Maguire is in his hear and was pushing him to make the visit to see Clemson for himself.
“He just told me that I’ve got to go check it out,” Hornibrook said prior to his visit. “He told me that once I go down there that I’ll want to commit. He just said it’s a great place and that I definitely have to go check it out. It’s pretty impressive. I just like seeing and hearing about the school.”
Some of the other schools which have been recruiting Hornibrook intensely are Duke, Northwestern, Stanford, North Carolina and Boston College. He does not have a favorites list but he'd like to make his decision in late May or early summer.
“I’m looking for a place that fits me. You can’t tell unless you go down and visit the place, so it really just depends,” he said. “You get that feeling when there and you’ll know once you find that place.”
Comments