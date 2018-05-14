Maryland lineman commits to Clemson over Alabama, Georgia, Penn State

Clemson landed a commitment for the class of 2019 on Monday as defensive lineman Tayquon Johnson announced he will be playing college football for the Tigers.
Johnson, who attends Williamsport High School in Williamsport, Md., chose Clemson over offers from Alabama, Georgia, Penn State and others.
Johnson is the 12th commitment for the Tigers for the class of 2019 and the first defensive lineman.
He is rated as a three-star prospect, the No. 449 overall recruit and the No. 27 defensive tackle in the country by the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Johnson visited Clemson over the weekend before deciding to commit to the Tigers. He received offers from Penn State and Alabama last week.
Other finalist for Johnson were Kentucky, North Carolina, Texas A&M, Virginia, Temple and Rutgers.
