Jake Higginbotham pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings for Clemson Saturday afternoon against Pitt.
Jake Higginbotham pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings for Clemson Saturday afternoon against Pitt. Gavin McIntyre gmcintyre@thestate.com
Jake Higginbotham pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings for Clemson Saturday afternoon against Pitt. Gavin McIntyre gmcintyre@thestate.com

Clemson University

Clemson baseball completes sweep of Pitt, clinches share of ACC regular season title

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

May 19, 2018 05:09 PM

Clemson completed a sweep of Pittsburgh with a 5-0 victory against the Panthers on Saturday afternoon in Pittsburgh, Pa.

The win gives Clemson at least a share of the ACC regular-season title. The Tigers finish the regular season 43-13 (22-8).

Clemson won its final six regular-season games and went 17-2 over its final 19 games of the season. The ACC tournament starts next week.

Tigers starter Jake Higginbotham pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings to earn the win. He is 7-1 on the year.

Ryan Miller pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief, Ryley Gilliam pitched two scoreless innings and Carson Spiers pitched a scoreless ninth inning to finish off the victory.

Clemson took a 2-0 lead in the third inning when Seth Beer hit an RBI single and Kyle Wilkie scored on a throwing error.

The Tigers increased their lead to 3-0 in the sixth on a solo home run by Beer, his 19th of the season.

Clemson finished the scoring in the seventh inning when Chris Williams drove in a pair of runs with a single.

  Comments  