Clemson baseball completes sweep of Pitt, clinches share of ACC regular season title

Clemson completed a sweep of Pittsburgh with a 5-0 victory against the Panthers on Saturday afternoon in Pittsburgh, Pa.
The win gives Clemson at least a share of the ACC regular-season title. The Tigers finish the regular season 43-13 (22-8).
Clemson won its final six regular-season games and went 17-2 over its final 19 games of the season. The ACC tournament starts next week.
Tigers starter Jake Higginbotham pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings to earn the win. He is 7-1 on the year.
Ryan Miller pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief, Ryley Gilliam pitched two scoreless innings and Carson Spiers pitched a scoreless ninth inning to finish off the victory.
Clemson took a 2-0 lead in the third inning when Seth Beer hit an RBI single and Kyle Wilkie scored on a throwing error.
The Tigers increased their lead to 3-0 in the sixth on a solo home run by Beer, his 19th of the season.
Clemson finished the scoring in the seventh inning when Chris Williams drove in a pair of runs with a single.
