Former five-star quarterback set to transfer from Clemson

Former five-star quarterback Hunter Johnson is set to transfer from Clemson, The State confirmed Monday morning.

Johnson had been battling with senior Kelly Bryant and freshman Trevor Lawrence for the starting quarterback job.





The Indiana native played in seven games last season as a true freshman, completing 21 of 27 passes for 234 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

He will have to sit out the 2018 season wherever he lands.





The news was first reported by Larry Williams of TigerIllustrated.com.

Johnson is the second quarterback to transfer from Clemson since the end of the 2017 season. Tigers backup quarterback Zerrick Cooper announced his intentions to transfer in January.

Multiple reports, including one from 247Sports, suggested Purdue and Northwestern as potential landing spots for Johnson.

Johnson, Bryant, Lawrence and redshirt freshman Chase Brice were all the featured quarterbacks in Clemson's spring game.

Head coach Dabo Swinney had an exit meeting with each of his QBs.

“It was great. We had good meetings. I met with all four quarterbacks. They’re important meetings because it’s just important to have that sit down one-on-one and just make sure you’re all on the same page and know exactly where you are,” Swinney said. “Obviously, with the quarterbacks, there’s a good competition going on, and exactly where they are grade-wise, what they’ve got to do, so it was good.”