Former Clemson star Deshaun Watson returns to the practice field, feels 'good'

Houston Texans quarterback and former Clemson star Deshaun Watson returned to the practice field on Tuesday, nearly seven months after tearing his ACL during a practice last November.
Watson took part in individual and seven-on-seven drills during the first day of Houston’s organized team activities.
He wore a brace on his right knee as he went through the practice.
“My knee feels well, comfortable, to be able to go out there and throw and do some things on air and get the timing down with receivers,” Watson told reporters afterward. “I feel good.”
Watson was off to a record-breaking start to his NFL career before going down with the injury.
The Georgia native passed for 1,699 yards and 19 touchdowns in his first seven NFL games. He also rushed for 269 yards and two scores.
His 19 touchdown passes were the most through seven career games in NFL history, breaking Hall of Famer Kurt Warner’s record of 18.
Watson passed for 400 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 50 yards in the final game of his rookie season against the Seahawks, becoming the first player in NFL history to put up those numbers in a game, according to Elias.
But he was injured the following week during a practice and has been rehabbing since.
“There’s really no timeline on ACLs, it just depends on how that person feels,” Watson said Tuesday. “I’ve been throwing on the field for a while now, just one of these days to actually get back out here with the group, with the team, with the whole offense and be able to get back to the basics of football, build that chemistry and build that leadership and that trust within each other.”
Texans coach Bill O’Brien is pleased with the progress his young quarterback is making.
“He’s really improved his knowledge of our offense, his knowledge of defensive football. He’s doing what he can do out on the field, which is very good for us anytime he’s out there doing things on the field,” O’Brien told reporters Tuesday. “He’s getting better every day.”
