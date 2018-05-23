Clemson opens ACC tournament with record-setting win against Notre Dame

Clemson switch-hitting shortstop Logan Davidson became the first player in school history to homer from both sides of the plate in the same game last Thursday against Pittsburgh.
It did not take Davidson long to make more history.
The sophomore homered from both sides of the plate in the same inning Wednesday night against Notre Dame to help the Tigers to a 21-4 victory against the Irish in Clemson's first game of the ACC tournament.
Davidson’s two home runs came in the fourth inning as the Tigers scored 17 runs. His second homer was a grand slam. Davidson also doubled and finished with seven RBIs.
Clemson trailed 3-1 entering the fourth inning before the offense exploded.
Seth Beer hit a two-run homer in the fourth and Chris Williams added a three-run shot.
Davidson, Beer, Williams and catcher Kyle Wilkie each finished with three hits. Williams had four RBIs, while second baseman Jordan Greene added three.
The 17-run fourth marks the third-most runs Clemson has scored in an inning in school history, according to Tigers SID Tim Bourret. The most runs scored in an inning is 19, which occurred in 1998 against Maryland.
Clemson had not scored 10 runs in an inning since 2007, according to Bourret.
Mat Clark (4-0) earned the victory for the Tigers, allowing one run in 2 2/3 innings of relief.
The Tigers will face Miami on Thursday at 7 p.m. and can advance to the ACC tournament semifinals with a victory. Miami won two of three games against Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium earlier this year.
