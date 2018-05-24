How Clemson QB Kelly Bryant handled negative feedback from a poor spring game

Clemson released its preseason depth chart for the 2018 season on Wednesday and senior Kelly Bryant was listed as the starting quarterback.
Bryant’s accomplishments from last year, including leading Clemson to the College Football Playoff, have been well documented. Still, there is a portion of the fan base, perhaps the majority, that would like to see freshman Trevor Lawrence be Clemson’s starter this year.
Lawrence outplayed Bryant in the spring game, leading the Orange to a 28-17 victory against the White while completing 11 of 16 passes for 122 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.
Bryant struggled with his accuracy in last month's spring game and passed for only 35 yards while completing 8 of his 15 attempts.
Tigers coach Dabo Swinney admitted after the game that Bryant “didn’t do a whole lot,” and that “it’s hard to start any better” than Lawrence did.
Talk radio shows, social media posts and message boards have been filled with praise for Lawrence and negative comments about Bryant’s performance.
Bryant’s quarterback coach, Ramon Robinson, has used the negative comments to try to motivate Bryant.
“I’ll implement it into our training. It’s little things that I’ll do to spark a fire in you and piss you off and make you work a little harder… I just use little things like that to help him out, especially in his situation,” Robinson said. “He’s taken a beating since he’s been there as far as from the media and from whatever aspect it is. I don’t think they’ve really given him a chance to be who he really is.”
Robinson admitted that Bryant struggled in the spring game, missing routine throws that he normally makes.
But he added that the former Wren star had a strong spring overall and that too much has been made about one off day.
“Nobody else knows what happened in those other 14 practices and he’s been lighting it up the whole time. But that’s just how the world is. You can only judge off of what you see… In actuality, the only thing it is is the last practice of the (spring),” Robinson said. “For everyone to make a big deal out of it, to me that’s not fair, but I’m not the one to report it that way. But hey, he’s going to be fine.”
Bryant passed for 2,802 yards and 13 touchdowns last season while completing 66 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 665 yards and 11 touchdowns as the Tigers won a third consecutive ACC title in Bryant’s first year as a starter.
Quarterbacks were not live in the spring game, limiting Bryant’s ability to run and limiting his playmaking ability.
When the games count for real this fall, and Bryant is able to make plays with his arm and legs, Robinson expects Bryant to play much better than he did in the spring game.
“He’s going to be fine… Nobody’s perfect,” Robinson said. “You have games that way, but it’s just a matter of bouncing back. I feel like he had a great spring. I don’t feel like you should take one practice to judge his performance and how he’s going to lead the Tigers this year.”
