Way-too-early betting odds for Clemson football's biggest games of 2018

We are still nearly 100 days away from the start of the 2018 college football season, but betting lines have already started trickling out.
The South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas recently released its early odds on the college football games of the year for the upcoming season.
The South Point already has odds on four Clemson games, including N.C. State, Florida State, Louisville and South Carolina.
The Tigers are favored by 20 for their home game against N.C. State on Oct. 20.
Clemson is favored by 10 for its game the following weekend at Florida State.
The Tigers then host Louisville the following weekend on Nov. 3, and Clemson is currently a 20.5-point favorite.
Clemson finishes off the regular season on Nov. 24 when it hosts South Carolina at Death Valley. Clemson is a 19-point favorite against the Gamecocks.
The Tigers open the season on Sept. 1 when they host Furman.
