Final projections: Mixed opinions on Clemson baseball landing national seed

Clemson baseball is going to host a regional in the NCAA Tournament this coming weekend, but it remains to be seen if the Tigers will get one of the top eight national seeds.
Clemson appears to be right on the bubble as far as earning a national seed. If the Tigers are named one of the top eight teams in the country when the bracket is revealed Monday at noon on ESPNU, they will have the opportunity to host a Super Regional if they are able to advance out of their regional.
Baseball America released its final projections Sunday night and the publication does not have Clemson (45-14) listed as a national seed. D1Baseball posted on Twitter Sunday evening that is does have the Tigers as one of the final national seeds.
Baseball America has Clemson at No. 10 overall with Tennessee Tech, Kentucky and Campbell also in the Tigers' regional.
Tigers coach Monte Lee said following Clemson’s loss to Florida State in the ACC tournament semifinals that he believes Clemson deserves a top eight seed.
“We led all Power 5 programs in Division I baseball with wins (in the regular seaon). I mean 22-8 in the ACC, we’ve got 45 wins. I don’t know if there’s anything from a resume standpoint that would say otherwise,” Lee said. “I think our resume stacks up with anybody’s in the country. The ACC is one of the best conferences in the country, and we’ve had a great year up until this point. I do believe that we deserve a national seed.”
Clemson last earned a national seed in 2016 but was upset by Oklahoma State in its regional. The Tigers also hosted a regional last season, but Vanderbilt advanced on to the Super Regional.
Clemson's tournament resume
Record: 45-14, 22-8 ACC
Standings: Tied for ACC title
Rankings: No. 6 in Baseball America, No. 6 in D1Baseball.com, No. 5 in NCBWA
RPI: 11
Best wins: Home sweep of Dallas Baptist (RPI 36), series win against South Carolina (RPI 42), series win at Louisville (RPI 24), finished 2-2 against Florida State (RPI 6),
Worst losses: Notre Dame (RPI 96), Austin Peay (RPI 137), lost two of three at home against Miami (RPI 64).
