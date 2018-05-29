Clemson star golfer Doc Redman set to turn pro

Clemson men’s golfer Doc Redman officially announced he is turning pro Tuesday, a move that was expected after Redman won the United States Amateur last August.
Redman’s professional career will begin immediately. He is slated to play in the Memorial Tournament, a PGA Tour event, this week in Ohio.
The Raleigh, N.C., native played two seasons at Clemson, earning All-ACC honors both years.
“I can’t say enough good things about Doc Redman,” Clemson coach Larry Penley said in a statement. “He was a model student-athlete for us, a Dean’s List student in the classroom and an All-American on the golf course. I endorse his decision and believe he will have a long professional career. He has the game and the maturity to do very well. He showed that already by making the cut twice on the PGA Tour this spring. He is going to be a great representative of our program on the PGA Tour.”
Redman helped Clemson to a No. 13 finish in the 2018 NCAA Tournament, which concluded Monday.
He earned three PGA Tour exemptions as an amateur after winning last year’s U.S. Amateur and played in the three tournaments this spring.
Redman made the cut in the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Heritage before missing the cut at The Masters in April.
“I thought I could hang with those guys day in and day out, and I wasn’t too far off," Redman recently said. "I just need to get a little bit better here and there, be more consistent."
Redman finished his two seasons at Clemson with a 70.70 stroke average, the best in Clemson history on a career basis, breaking D.J. Trahan’s mark of 71.49 that had stood for 15 years.
He played in seven tournaments for Clemson this season and had three top-10 finishes, including a second-place finish at the ACC tournament and a second-place finish at the NCAA regional.
For his career, Redman had 11 top-10 finishes in 20 tournaments, 36 under-par rounds and 20 rounds in the 60s. He set 15 Clemson records on a tournament, season and career basis.
