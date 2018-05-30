Clemson has lost own regional 2 years in a row. This year's team is different, Tigers say

Clemson is one of only four schools in the country preparing to host a regional for the third consecutive year, joining Florida, Texas Tech and Florida State.
The Tigers, however, are also the only one of those four schools that failed to advance out of their own regional each of the previous two seasons.
In fact, the other three schools each advanced to the College World Series at least once in the previous two years.
Florida and Texas Tech each made the College World Series in 2016, while Florida and FSU made it last season, with the Gators winning the national title.
Tigers third-year coach Monte Lee believes that this year’s team is ready to move past its previous postseason struggles and advance to a super regional for the first time since 2010, the last time Clemson advanced to the College World Series.
“I just think, to me, it’s the most complete team that we’ve had. I think our starting pitching has been very consistent. Our bullpen, I believe, is a strength of ours. I feel like we have a number of guys who give us quality innings. I’ve said that time and time again,” Lee said. “It’s the best defensive team that we’ve had here. And it’s a team that’s probably got the most power. So to me, it’s probably the most balanced team when you look at all different phases of the game and all the pieces of the puzzle.”
Clemson overachieved in the eyes of many in Lee’s first two seasons as the Tigers finished with 44 wins and won the ACC tournament title in 2016 and followed that with 42 wins and another home regional last year.
Clemson won only 32 games and went 0-2 in a regional the year before Lee arrived.
The Tigers now have a team, led by several of Lee’s recruits, that is accustomed to playing in the postseason. Clemson’s top four hitters, Seth Beer, Chris Williams, Kyle Wilkie and Logan Davidson, have each played in the postseason.
“I think the more experience you have with anything, you kind of can prepare better and put yourself in those shoes and you feel a little bit more comfortable,” Beer said. “So yeah, I think the guys that have been here for those years, we have some experience when it comes to this kind of atmosphere, when it comes to playoff baseball. I think we’re voicing it to all of the younger guys, just what to expect and how exciting it is.”
While Lee feels good about the team he has and the way Clemson is playing, he also is aware that the Tigers must keep that going this weekend.
Clemson had won nine consecutive games entering the NCAA Tournament two years ago and had earned a national seed before losing a pair of games to Oklahoma State in the Clemson regional by a combined score of 21-4.
“The bottom line is it’s not the best team that wins a regional. It’s the team that plays the best. And that’s what we’ve got to do. It doesn’t matter if you’re a 1, 2, 3, 4, national seed or no national seed. The bottom line is we’re trying to win a regional. We haven’t done that,” Lee said. “We’re trying to win a regional, and if we’re going to win a regional, we need to be the team that plays the best baseball this weekend. On paper, maybe we are the best team. I don’t know. But I know this: If we’re going to win this regional, we’ve got to play our best baseball this weekend.”
Friday Clemson regional schedule
No. 2 Vanderbilt vs. No. 3 St. John’s, noon (SEC Network)
No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Morehead State, 6 p.m. (WatchESPN)
Tickets info: All-session and single-session tickets will be available for all fans at 8 a.m. Wednesday. All-session ticket is $60 (Games 1-6 and a potential Game 7). Single-session adult ticket is $15. Single-session youth (ages 17 and younger) ticket is $10. And single-session general admission ticket is $10 (only available if all reserved seats sell out).
