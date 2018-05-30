Clemson battling with NC State for defensive recruit

The battle between Clemson and N.C. State, and to a lesser extent a few others, rages on for defensive back Shyheim Battle of Rocky Mount, N.C. The Tigers continue to hold the edge at this point as Battle begins a string of unofficial visits in June.
"Still the same, still the same, they are both at the top," Battle said. "Right now I've been talking to Clemson more than I've been talking to NC State. Me and Coach (Mike) Reed are building a great connection and great relationship with each other."
Battle said Reed has outlined for him what the depth chart at cornerback will look like in 2019 and he sees the chance for some early playing time.
"He said that if I come there I can make an impact," Battle said. "I have a possibility of playing early if I put the work in. He says my size is all good, don't even worry about my size. Right now they are going to have five corners coming back next year and they are going to have an open spot. They are going to have three leaving this year so there will be options for me to play early."
Battle also feels playing for Reed would be a lot of fun because his players have told him nothing but good things about him.
"All the players love him and he's going to treat me like family because all the players come to his house and have dinner with him so there's a pretty good connection there."
Battle said Tennessee and Virginia Tech currently are third and fourth on his list behind Clemson and N.C. State. He plans to visit Clemson, North Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio State, Virginia Tech and NC State unofficially this summer. He has not scheduled any official visits.
Battle will sign in December and will be an early graduate.
Comments