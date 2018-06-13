ACC titles and NCAA runs. The Top 11 moments in Clemson athletics for 2017-18

Clemson had another strong athletic year, particularly in the major sports, in 2017-18.
Here are our picks for the top 11 moments of the Tigers athletics seasons (in chronological order):
1. Men’s golf: Redman wins U.S. Amateur – Clemson men’s golfer Doc Redman won the U.S. Amateur in a playoff in late August, earning a berth in the Masters in April. Redman turned pro following Clemson’s 2018 season.
2. Football: ACC champs – Clemson destroyed Miami 38-3 in the ACC title game to clinch a third consecutive ACC championship and third consecutive College Football Playoff berth.
3. Football: Top players sign with Tigers – No. 1 overall prospect Trevor Lawrence and No. 3 overall prospect Xavier Thomas made it official that they were signing with the Tigers in December. Lawrence is already competing for Clemson’s starting quarterback job as a true freshman.
4. Sports information: Tim Bourret announces retirement – Clemson longtime sports information director Tim Bourret, who is widely considered to be one of the best in the business, announced in January that he is retiring on July 1. Bourret started as an assistant SID in 1978 and served as the director of the Clemson sports communications department for 24 years.
5. Men’s basketball: Sweet 16 – The Tigers ended their NCAA Tournament drought in impressive fashion. After missing out on the Big Dance for six consecutive seasons, Clemson advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1997.
6. Women’s basketball: Audra Smith fired – Clemson women’s basketball coach Audra Smith was fired following an 11-19 (1-15 ACC) season. Smith finished 52-99 (9-70) in five years with the Tigers. She was recently named the head women’s basketball coach at South Carolina State.
7. Women’s basketball: Amanda Butler hired – Former Florida head coach Amanda Butler was hired as the head coach of the Tigers in April. Butler has the task of trying to keep up with Dawn Staley and USC. She’s competed with the Gamecocks before as the head coach of the Gators.
8. Women’s golf: Messana caps record-setting career – Clemson women’s golfer Marisa Messana finished off her record-setting career in impressive fashion. Messana was the first four-year starter in Clemson women’s golf history. She has played more tournaments (40) and rounds (115) than any other Clemson women’s golfer. She was also named Clemson’s first strength All-American.
9. Baseball: Highs and lows – Clemson finished 22-8 in the ACC, clinching the ACC Atlantic Division title and tying with North Carolina for the regular season ACC championship. The Tigers then hosted and lost an NCAA tournament regional for the third straight season.
10. Men’s golf: Tigers finish 13th in NCAA – Clemson advanced to the NCAA men’s golf championship and finished No. 13 overall. The 13th-place finish was Clemson’s best since 2008. Bryson Nimmer finished No. 7 overall, while Redman finished 15th.
11. Baseball: Seth Beer picked in first round – Tigers outfielder Seth Beer was selected in the first round of the MLB draft by the Astros. Beer was Clemson’s first first-round pick since 2012. He finished his career hitting .321 with 56 homers, 41 doubles and 177 RBIs.
