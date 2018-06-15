Clemson in a '50-50' battle with ACC rival for highly rated defensive back

Rocky Mount, N.C., defensive back Shyheim Battle was back at Clemson on Wednesday for a Dabo Swinney camp, another chance to interact with the coaches and another chance for them to gauge him in action at cornerback. Battle feels he impressed the coaches again and the Tigers remain at the top of his list along with N.C. State.
"It was good, I had a great time at camp and just chilling around in the facility. I had a good time," Battle said. I worked out today. Yesterday I was just chilling and watching. I performed pretty good. Coach (Mike) Reed showed me some things I need to work on but I performed good for the most part."
Battle said Clemson wants him to return for the All-In Cookout in late July and Reed suggested he'd love for him to make the call and jump on the board with the Tigers.
"Coach Reed said he wanted to go ahead and try to get a commit in but I told I'm just taking my time right now. I'm just taking all of my visits right now and stuff like that," Battle said.
Battle will visit N.C. State on Thursday and North Carolina on Saturday. He said these are unofficial visits and he's finished working out in camps. And he might try to work in a visit to Ohio State. But it's the Tigers and Wolfpack still at the head of the pack with not much separating them.
"I'm still in between, not leaning too much anywhere," Battle said. "50-50."
