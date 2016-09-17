Beavers end 10-game losing streak with 37-7 win over Bengals

Darell Garretson threw for 172 yards and ran for a touchdown and Oregon State snapped a 10-game losing streak that dated back to last season with a 37-7 victory Saturday over Idaho State.
Victor Bolden ran for 111 yards on just three carries, including a 92-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for the Beavers (1-1), the second-longest in Oregon State history.
"Wow, that was some Pac-12 right there," Idaho State coach Mike Kramer said about Bolden's fly-sweep. "As it happened, I was thinking, 'Let's go home. Let's go home.' "
Garretson, a transfer from Utah State who sat out last season under NCAA rules, scored on a 7-yard keeper and Ryan Nall added a 2-yard TD run as the Beavers ran up a 23-0 lead in the first half. Treston Decoud scored on a 75-yard interception return midway through the third quarter for the Beavers.
"It's definitely been too long since we won," said Oregon State safety Devin Chappell. "We can't get too high on this win. But we're going to enjoy it tonight and then get back to work."
Jakori Ford scored on a 75-yard run on the first play from scrimmage to open the second half for Idaho State (2-1). It matched the second longest offensive play for the Bengals since Mike Kramer became coach in 2011.
Ford finished with 122 yards on eight carries, Idaho State's Tanner Gueller threw for 227 yards but was intercepted four times. The Bengals also lost a fumble.
"We gained quite a few yards (363) but you can't turn the ball over five times in a game and expect to win," Gueller said. "That's kind of the downfall this week. We'll try to look at in on film and learn from it."
Idaho State is now 0-26 against FBS teams since beating Utah State in 2000.
TAKEAWAYS
Idaho State: It was the Bengals' second straight loss to a Pac-12 team. Idaho State fell 56-7 at Colorado last weekend. The Bengals were picked to finish 11th in the Big Sky preseason media poll, and 12th among the league's coaches.
"I'm glad we don't have to play anyone in the Pac-12 next week," Kramer said.
Oregon State: The Beavers have one more non-conference game, against Boise State, before embarking on the Pac-12 season. A confidence boost against the Broncos would be welcome for Oregon State, which went 0-9 in the conference last season. The Beavers lost their season opener at Minnesota when the Gophers scored a pair of unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter to win it 30-23.
"We have to look at what's good, bad and indifferent and then we have to jump right back in," Beavers coach Gary Andersen said.
NEW DIGS: The Beavers christened the newly renovated Valley Football Center, which includes new locker rooms, offices for staff and medical facilities. "That locker room and this facility (were) built with expectations, and they (the players) are responsible to go out there and represent Beaver Nation the right way," Andersen said this week.
Idaho State: Returns home to face Sacramento State in the conference opener next Saturday.
Oregon State: The Beavers get a chance to build on the win next weekend against Boise State at Reser Stadium. The Beavers lead the all-time series against the Broncos 6-5. Boise State (2-0) had a bye this weekend after opening the season with a 45-10 over Louisiana-Lafayette and a 28-31 victory at home over Washington State.
