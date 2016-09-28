Idaho militia group members resign, say leader took money

7:08 Dabo Swinney previews Clemson's game vs. Louisville Pause

1:46 Muschamp: How defensive communication is tougher during home games

1:59 Muschamp: USC has to do different things on offense

2:14 Will Muschamp previews Texas A&M

1:28 USC players confident in QB Brandon McIlwain

1:05 USC WR Terry Googer tells story behind 'near death' Tweet

2:51 USC's AJ Turner: 'We've been beating ourselves'

4:21 Deshaun Watson previews Clemson showdown with Louisville

0:59 Muschamp explains what went wrong on defense vs. Kentucky

1:30 South Carolina insists progress being made on offense