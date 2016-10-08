College Sports

October 8, 2016 11:43 PM

McGough throws for 3 TDs, FIU runs past UTEP 35-21

The Associated Press
EL PASO, Texas

Alex McGough threw for three touchdowns and Alex Gardner ran for another as Florida International picked up its second straight win, running past UTEP 35-21 on Saturday night.

McGough threw for 241 yards, Gardner rushed for 141, and Anthony Jones ran for 117 yards as the Golden Panthers (2-4, 2-0 Conference USA) amassed 488 yards while limiting UTEP (1-5, 0-3) to 276 total yards.

Aaron Jones, who finished with 73 yards, broke for a 49-yard scoring run to give UTEP a 7-3 lead in the first quarter. The Golden Panthers responded with 13 straight points to hold a 20-7 advantage in the third. Jones scored from the 1 with 5:40 left in the third as the Miners closed to 20-14.

McGough responded on the next series, hitting Thomas Owens on a 23-yard scoring strike for a 28-14 lead late in the third. Owens finished with 125 yards on seven catches.

Related content

College Sports

Comments

Videos

Columbia, USC battered by hurricane's wind, rain

View more video

Sports Videos