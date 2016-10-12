College Sports

October 12, 2016 11:09 PM

Presbyterian to face Monmouth on Thursday

By Travis Boland

Spaecial to The State

Monmouth (4-2, 0-1) at Presbyterian (1-4, 0-1) 7 p.m.

Presbyterian: Linebacker Grant Beidel had a career day with 11 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, in a 24-3 loss to Gardner Webb. Beidel leads the team with 28 total tackles this season.

Monmouth: Michael Jolly and Ed Royds each rushed for more than 120 yards and two touchdowns as the Hawks defeated Howard, 59-27.

Outlook: Darrell Bridges needs 118 yards to reach 2,000 career rushing yards. He would be just the second player in PC’s Division I era to accomplish the feat. Monmouth’s currently giving up more than 234 rushing yards per game.

