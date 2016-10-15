Rudolph has 238 yards as No. 14 Seminoles beat Wake Forest

Travis Rudolph had a career-high 13 receptions for 238 yards as No. 14 Florida State overcame three turnovers to defeat Wake Forest 17-6 on Saturday.
Rudolph, a junior, was expected to be the Seminoles' top receiver at the beginning of the season. He had a strong start with 13 receptions for 179 yards and three touchdowns in wins over Mississippi and Charleston Southern but had been held to six catches for 80 yards in the past four.
"Honestly we had self-inflicted wounds today," Rudolph said. "When we do our jobs right we can move it up and down the field. When we mess up or something it looks like we don't know what we are doing."
Rudolph's performance — which is the fourth-best receiving game in Florida State history — offset an ugly game as both teams combined for seven turnovers.
About the only unit that was happy at the end was Florida State's defense. After being maligned for most of the season, the Seminoles (5-2, 2-2 ACC) held the Demon Deacons to a pair of Mike Weaver field goals. It is the third time in two seasons FSU has held a team without a touchdown.
"Our defense was outstanding and created opportunities. Offensively we got yardage but didn't finish drives," Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher said.
Deondre Francois accounted for both Seminoles' touchdowns. His 2-yard run on a quarterback keeper with 3:16 remaining in the second quarter gave them) a 10-3 lead. The score was set up after Wake Forest punter Dom Maggio fumbled the snap, which Amir Rasul recovered at the Wake 26.
Francois, who was 22 of 37 for 319 yards and an interception, also threw an 11-yard touchdown in the third quarter to extend it to 17-6.
Dalvin Cook rushed for 115 yards on 25 carries but also fumbled twice. It was also the first game this season where he failed to catch a pass.
Wake Forest (5-2, 2-2) was held to 252 offensive yards. John Wolford was 16 of 34 for 184 yards and two interceptions while Cade Carney rushed for 33 yards. The Demon Deacons drove to the FSU 25 four times but didn't have any touchdowns. It was also held to a season-low 68 yards rushing.
"That is frustrating," said Wake coach Dave Clawson. "We couldn't run the ball against them. We didn't get movement, didn't get push and then we didn't get enough separation on the perimeter."
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Florida State could remain ranked at No. 14 in a weekend where all of the ranked ACC teams struggled. It is the second straight year the Seminoles have been challenged by Wake. Last year they needed an interception in the end zone late in the fourth quarter to hold on for a 20-16 victory.
TAKEAWAYS
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons are off to their best start since 2006 but their struggles in Tallahassee continue. This was their fourth straight loss at Doak Campbell Stadium and they haven't scored an offensive touchdown in five straight games here — a span of 332 minutes and 38 seconds.
Florida State: Coach Jimbo Fisher was eager to see how his team responded following last week's 20-19 win at No. 16 Miami . He isn't going to be pleased with his offense's four turnovers but it is the second straight game where the defense has been solid.
UP NEXT
Wake Forest: It is off next week before hosting Army on Oct. 29. Four of Wake's final five games are at home.
Florida State: The Seminoles are also off next week before an Oct. 29 showdown at home against No. 3 Clemson.
