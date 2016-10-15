Temple stuns UCF with last-second TD to win 26-25

Phillip Walker threw an 8-yard TD pass to Keith Kirkwood with one second left and Temple stunned UCF with a 26-25 comeback victory on Saturday night.
The Owls (4-3, 2-1 American Athletic Conference) had trailed all night when they took possession at their 30 with 32 seconds left. Walker completed passes of 20, 16 and 26 yards to move Temple to the UCF 8 — the clock stopped at 10 seconds while chains were reset.
Instead of spiking the football, Temple ran another play. Walker's pass went up high and the leaping Kirkwood hauled it in before landing clearly inside the back of the end zone. The Owls downed it on their 2-point try and smothered Adrian Killins on the ensuing kickoff.
Jahad Thomas led Temple with 120 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
McKenzie Milton passed for 210 yards for UCF (3-3, 1-1), which led 25-7 early in the second quarter.
