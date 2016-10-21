College Sports

N. Dakota rides Boeser hat trick to 3-2 win over Bemidji St.

The Associated Press
GRAND FORKS, N.D.

Brock Boeser scored his third goal of the game on a penalty shot as North Dakota rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat Bemidji State 3-2 Friday in men's college hockey.

It was Boeser's second straight hat trick against the Beavers, who came into the game unbeaten.

At 12:52 of the third, Boeser had a breakaway and Bemidji State's Leo Fitzgerald took a swipe, making light contact with Boeser, who was given a penalty shot. Boeser scored easily against goalie Michael Bitzer.

Eighteenth-ranked Bemidji State (4-1-0) jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first period on goals by Phillip Marinaccio and Brett Bauvais.

Boeser countered for UND (4-0-0) late in the second period on a 5-on-3 power play and 3:58 of the third period.

Bitzer made 33 saves for the Beavers, while Cam Johnson stopped 16 for UND.

