N. Dakota rides Boeser hat trick to 3-2 win over Bemidji St.

Brock Boeser scored his third goal of the game on a penalty shot as North Dakota rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat Bemidji State 3-2 Friday in men's college hockey.
It was Boeser's second straight hat trick against the Beavers, who came into the game unbeaten.
At 12:52 of the third, Boeser had a breakaway and Bemidji State's Leo Fitzgerald took a swipe, making light contact with Boeser, who was given a penalty shot. Boeser scored easily against goalie Michael Bitzer.
Eighteenth-ranked Bemidji State (4-1-0) jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first period on goals by Phillip Marinaccio and Brett Bauvais.
Boeser countered for UND (4-0-0) late in the second period on a 5-on-3 power play and 3:58 of the third period.
Bitzer made 33 saves for the Beavers, while Cam Johnson stopped 16 for UND.
