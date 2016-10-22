Charleston Southern rumbles to 38-3 win over Presbyterian

Robert Mitchell ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday night and Charleston Southern beat Presbyterian 38-3.
The Buccaneers (4-2, 2-0 Big South) ran for 343 yards, averaging 7.8 yards per carry, and outgained the Blue Hose 507-102 in total offense.
Shane Bucenell completed 13 of 14 for 156 yards and ran for a touchdown. The Bucs had entered the game ranked ninth in the FCS Coaches Poll and won their third straight since a 52-8 loss to then-No. 3 Florida State.
Ben Robinson and Mike Holloway added touchdown runs and Charleston Southern had five carries go for more than 20 yards.
Presbyterian (2-5, 1-2) gained 28 yards rushing on 21 carries. John Walker struggled in his first career start at quarterback, passing for 74 yards and an interception. Last week, he came on in the second half and rallied Presbyterian to a 17-13 win over Monmouth.
