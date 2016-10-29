Ohio State holds on to beat Northwestern 24-20

1:46 Clemson coach Brad Brownell on Tigers' chances to make NCAA tourney Pause

5:32 Dabo Swinney previews Florida State

1:36 Clemson's Wayne Gallman describes hit that gave him concussion

2:22 Clemson QB Deshaun Watson recaps win over Auburn

3:21 Clemson WR Mike Williams has career day in return to action

2:34 Marcus Lattimore reflects on first season as coach, talks coaching future

1:24 Adults return to childhood in the 2016 Conway Big Wheel Race

2:13 Game preview: Night game on tap for South Carolina vs. Tennessee

2:07 Carolina Band's post-game concert: Amazing Grace