Syracuse readies for trip to face Clemson in Death Valley

1:36 Eddie Dunning, painter of the Gamecock on the Williams-Brice football field Pause

0:58 Freshman tight end done with football because of neck issues

2:44 How Elliott Fry manages diabetes on gameday, and how he gives back

0:44 Elliott Fry reflects on successful career with Gamecocks

2:29 Gamecock commit Tavyn Jackson and his many talents

2:21 Game preview: Missouri a trap game for the Gamecocks?

1:16 Gamecocks like Jay Urich's dual-threat ability

0:59 Perry Orth setting 'great example for our entire organization'

2:35 Muschamp previews South Carolina's game against Missouri

0:46 Will Muschamp: No room for complacency