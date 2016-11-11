State college football capsules

Presbyterian (2-7, 1-3) at Kennesaw State (7-2, 2-1)
Noon, Fifth Third Bank Stadium, Kennesaw, Ga.
Outlook: Presbyterian’s defense held Liberty to just 16 points in a loss last week. The Flames had been averaging over 32 points per game before last week. Kennesaw has scored 51 touchdowns this season, 33 on the ground.
North Greenville (6-4) at Limestone (5-5)
1 p.m., The Reservation, Gaffney
Outlook: North Greenville is ranked seventh in the latest Super Region II after back-to-back wins over Wingate and Carson-Newman. A win over Limestone could propel the Crusaders into the Division II playoffs next week. After winning just two games last season, Limestone can finish the season with a winning record with a win over North Greenville.
The Citadel (9-0, 7-0) at VMI (3-6, 1-5)
1:30 p.m., Foster Stadium, Lexington, Va.
Outlook: The Citadel is looking to finish unbeaten in the Southern Conference for the first time in school history. The Bulldogs have surpassed 400 rushing yards five times this season, tying a school record.
Wofford (6-3, 4-2) at Chattanooga (8-1, 6-1)
2 p.m., Finley Stadium, Chattanooga Tenn.
Outlook: Seventh-ranked Chattanooga is second in the SoCon in total offense and first in total defense. Wofford’s is ranked second nationally in rushing defense. Both teams are looking to earn an at-large bid into the FCS playoffs.
Bryant (4-5, 3-2) at Coastal Carolina (7-2)
2 p.m., Brooks Stadium, Conway
Outlook: Coastal Carolina is dealing with a number of injuries including starting quarterback Tyler Keane. Keane was lost in the first quarter with Coastal trailing 17-3. The Chanticleers rallied to defeat Monmouth 38-17. Nine different players have thrown a pass for Coastal, including four last week.
Point (2-6, 2-3) at Benedict (5-5, 4-3)
2 p.m., Charlie W. Johnson Stadium, Columbia
Outlook: After going winless last season, Benedict is looking to finish this season with a winning record. Senior George Myers Jr. will be playing his final game after being named SIAC Most Valuable Player. Myers has rushed for 1,092 yards and five touchdowns.
Norfolk State (2-7, 1-5) at South Carolina State (3-5, 3-2)
2 p.m., Oliver C. Dawson Stadium, Orangeburg
Outlook: South Carolina State was outscored 16-0 in the fourth quarter in a 30-20 loss to North Carolina A&T last week. The Bulldogs are 12-2 all-time against Norfolk State including a 17-10 victory last season.
Charleston Southern (5-3, 2-1) at Liberty (6-3, 4-0)
3:30 p.m., Williams Stadium, Lynchburg Va.
Outlook: It’s a must-win for Charleston Southern if they have any chance of sharing the Big South championship. The Buccaneers hope to get the offense back on track after going 4-of-13 on third down conversions in last week’s loss to Gardner-Webb.
Wingate (8-2, 5-1) at Newberry (9-1, 6-0)
3:30 p.m., Setzler Field, Newberry
Outlook: With a win, Newberry will win the South Atlantic Conference championship. The Wolves are currently ranked No. 2 in the Region II rankings. If they finish the season that high, they will earn homefield advantage for the first two rounds of the playoffs.
Western Carolina (2-7, 1-6) at Furman (2-7, 2-4)
4 p.m., Paladin Stadium, Greenville
Outlook: Furman quarterback Reese Hannon will look to go out on top at home. Over the last six weeks, Hannon has thrown for 1,799 yards and 17 touchdowns. He is the school’s all-time leader in passing and total offense.
