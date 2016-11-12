Omaha beats UC Santa Barbara 74-60

1:17 Gamecocks encouraged that team didn't give up vs. Florida Pause

6:56 Will Muschamp reacts after South Carolina loss to Florida

0:55 USC players react: Slow start dooms Gamecocks

1:40 Jam Room Music Festival

1:21 Tour Clemson basketball's newly renovated Littlejohn Coliseum

1:09 Will Muschamp returns to The Swamp as South Carolina coach

2:52 Postgame reaction from Ben Lippen's win over Hammond

2:12 Kassy Alia draws strenght from support

0:55 Motorcycle ride honors SC's vets who died in Vietnam