Martin's 27 lifts No. 21 West Virginia women by Howard 95-49

1:34 Deputies enlist businesses to fight drugs and other illegal activity Pause

1:59 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline

1:02 Muschamp: Lattimore 'will continue to climb in the coaching profession'

1:14 Firefighters having 'difficulty' containing South Mountains State Park wildfire in NC

1:02 700 feet of boardwalk + Hurricane Matthew = long day

3:53 Frank Martin reacts after South Carolina win over Louisiana Tech

1:56 Chad Holbrook on Brandon McIlwain's future with baseball team

3:14 Obama: Concerns about Trump presidency, but the people have spoken

4:33 Dawn Staley wraps Ohio State win