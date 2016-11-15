Georgia to wear black jerseys against Louisiana-Lafayette

Georgia's black jerseys are making a comeback.
Coach Kirby Smart confirmed Tuesday that Georgia will wear black jerseys for the first time since the 2008 season in Saturday's game against Louisiana-Lafayette.
Georgia also is encouraging fans to wear black to the game. The Bulldogs normally wear red jerseys for home games.
Smart also said receiver Michael Chigbu will miss the game due to what coach Kirby Smart says is a knee injury. Chigbu has nine catches for 98 yards this season for Georgia (6-4, 4-4 Southeastern Conference).
Smart is hoping offensive guard Isaiah Wynn, who left last week's win over then-No. 8 Auburn with a sprained knee, and linebacker Natrez Patrick, who was held out with a shoulder injury, can return this week.
