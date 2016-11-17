Maryland breezes past Division III St. Mary's 93-45

Damonte Dodd had 14 points and 10 rebounds to help Maryland cruise to its first lopsided win of the year, 93-45 over St. Mary's on Thursday night.
After starting the season with a tight victory over American and an emotional thriller at Georgetown, the Terrapins (3-0) enjoyed a stress-free rout against an in-state Division III opponent.
Coach Mark Turgeon started three freshmen, along with Dodd and junior guard Melo Trimble. Two of those first-year players, Anthony Cowan and Justin Jackson, combined for 10 of Maryland's first 11 points.
Ten different players scored in the first half for the Terrapins, who led 13-2, 21-3 and 26-6 before an 18-4 run made it 44-10.
The 6-foot-11 Dodd is three inches taller than anyone on the St. Mary's roster. He dominated the lane on both ends and had three blocked shots.
Trimble, the star of the team, contributed seven points in 15 minutes. L.G. Gill scored 14 and freshman Kevin Huerter added 11.
Tre Mouton scored 16 for the Seahawks (1-1), a member of the Capital Athletic Conference. St. Mary's was coming off a 95-66 win over Penn State Altoona, but this obviously represented a huge leap in the level of competition.
THE TAKEAWAY
ST. MARY'S: The Seahawks took a beating, but at least they got to play in a major college arena before resuming a schedule that includes road games against Wesley and Christopher Newport.
MARYLAND: The Terrapins received a modest workout in a game situation. The low-pressure scenario enabled Turgeon to shuffle his freshmen and work on plays that will be useful in the future.
UP NEXT
ST. MARY'S faces Baldwin Wallace on Saturday in the Dan Greene Memorial Invitational.
MARYLAND hosts another in-state foe, Towson, on Sunday afternoon.
