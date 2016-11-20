College Sports

Carolina-Clemson kickoff time set

From staff reports

South Carolina’s game at Clemson on Saturday will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPN.

The Gamecocks (6-5) clinched bowl eligibility this weekend with a 44-31 win over Western Carolina.

“I know it’s important to our guys,” USC coach Will Muschamp said of the rivalry. “Our guys were talking about it in the locker room. We look forward to it.”

No. 4 Clemson (10-1) defeated Wake Forest 35-13 to clinch a spot in the ACC Championship game.

Clemson leads the all-time series 67-42-4. South Carolina had won five straight before the Tigers took the last two games.

