Introduction to rivalry was a Pepto moment for Clemson’s Boulware

Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware has played against South Carolina three times thus far in his career and has two lasting memories – one positive and one negative.
His positive memory is recovering a fumble against the Gamecocks two years ago as Clemson snapped a five-game losing streak to USC, while his negative memory is being nervous playing at Williams-Brice Stadium for the first time.
“My freshman year on one of their first kickoffs, I was on kickoff return, and it was so loud. They were doing that little towel thing with Sandstorm and it was super loud. I was 18 years old and I was about to crap down my leg it was so loud,” Boulware said. “That and the fumble I recovered my sophomore year are probably the two moments that I’ll never forget.”
Boulware’s fumble recovery occurred with the game tied at 7 in the second quarter. Clemson scored on the ensuing possession and never trailed again on its way to a 35-17 win.
Boulware’s freshman year, Clemson fell to South Carolina 31-17.
