Robinson, Virginia Tech cruises to 92-72 win over New Mexico

6:55 Dabo Swinney previews Clemson vs. South Carolina Pause

2:51 Gov. Nikki Haley on challenges, pain and resilience in South Carolina

3:29 Deshaun Watson: USC-Clemson game 'has that extra juice to it'

1:40 8 things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving

3:19 Pickled corndogs and Steak Sundae: only at the South Carolina State Fair

3:05 SC Hispanics react to Trump victory

1:59 Henry McMaster nominates Donald Trump

3:56 The Evolution of the Carolina-Clemson Rivalry

1:52 Analysis: What OrTre Smith commitment means for USC