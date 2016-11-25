Axe Minnesota: Can Gophers break though vs. No. 5 Wisconsin?

6:55 Dabo Swinney previews Clemson vs. South Carolina Pause

1:51 Clemson's Brent Venables on rivalry: 'Hate and heart' on both sides

3:29 Deshaun Watson: USC-Clemson game 'has that extra juice to it'

4:34 Dabo Swinney takes the blame for Clemson's loss to Pitt

3:05 SC Hispanics react to Trump victory

1:46 Muschamp breaks down USC's keys to the game vs. Clemson

0:42 Will Muschamp explains his Thanksgiving plans

1:55 The topsy turvy relationship of Donald Trump and Nikki Haley

1:40 8 things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving