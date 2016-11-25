College Sports

November 25, 2016 8:26 PM

Weisbrod's 25 points, 13 rebounds leads Lamar past PV A&M

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas

Colton Weisbrod had 25 points and 13 rebounds, Torey Noel scored 18 with 10 assists and Lamar beat Prairie View A&M 91-83 on Friday night.

Weisbrod made two free throws to start an 8-0 Lamar run, and Nick Garth capped it with a 3, for a 68-53 lead with 11:15 remaining.

Zachary Hamilton pulled Prairie View to 82-81 with a 3-pointer with 3:03 left but Lamar scored the next seven — with five from Dorian Chatman.

Chatman finished with 14 points and Nick Garth made four 3-pointers and scored 12 for Lamar (4-1), which had 20 assists on 30 made field goals.

Weisbrod hit 9 of 10 free-throw attempts, Noel was 9 of 13 and Lamar was 22 of 36 compared to Prairie View's 8 of 13.

Hamilton hit seven 3-pointers and scored 29 points for Prairie View (2-4). Shay'rone Jett made 7 of 9 shots and had 18 points and seven rebounds.

