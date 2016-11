0:45 Up next for the Gamecocks: the Clemson Tigers Pause

0:45 Bryson Allen-Williams: There are no underdogs in a rivalry game

1:51 Clemson DC Brent Venables 'The hate and the heart is on both sides.'

4:08 Frank Martin wraps a win over S.C. State

0:36 Clemson fans react to Ohio State win

3:05 SC Hispanics react to Trump victory

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?

3:56 The Evolution of the Carolina-Clemson Rivalry

6:55 Dabo Swinney previews Clemson vs. South Carolina