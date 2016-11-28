Evacuations ordered from fire in foothills west of Denver

Some residents of suburban west Denver have been ordered to evacuate because of a grass fire in the foothills that's visible from miles away.
West Metro Fire Rescue announced the evacuations Monday night but didn't say how many homes or residents were affected.
The fire department said crews have been sent to protect structures in the area.
The fire was burning on 6,800-foot Green Mountain, inside a city park in suburban Lakewood. The flames were visible from downtown Denver, about 12 miles to the east and about 1,300 feet lower.
Fire officials said 300 acres had burned. The cause wasn't immediately known.
