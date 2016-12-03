North Alabama stops North Greenville in DII playoffs

North Alabama used a big second quarter on its way to shutting out North Greenville 38-0 in the NCAA Division II playoffs on Saturday, ending the Crusaders’ season.
The game was a defensive battle in the first quarter, with the only score coming on a Kevin Henke 29-yard field goal. However, North Alabama blew the game open with 21 points in the second quarter.
North Greenville quarterback Will Hunter was 13 of 35 for 95 yards. The Lexington High product was intercepted four times. He had previously been picked off only four times in 13 games this season.
North Alabama (10-1) held the Crusaders (9-5) to 181 yards offense.
North Alabama’s Jacob Tucker threw for 226 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 70 yards and one touchdown.
