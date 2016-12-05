College Sports

December 5, 2016 12:12 PM

USC men match highest ranking since 1997-98 season

By David Cloninger

South Carolina’s undefeated start continues to get the Gamecocks posted among the nation’s best.

USC rose one spot to No. 19 in this week’s AP Top 25 after beating Vermont and Florida International last week. The Gamecocks (8-0) are idle this week for exams but will play Seton Hall on Monday at Madison Square Garden.

USC matched its highest ranking of last year, which was also the highest ranking USC has had since ending the 1997-98 season at No. 14. The Gamecocks reached a high of No. 5 that season, which ended with a second straight NCAA tournament berth.

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 4, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record

Pts

Prv

1. Villanova (57)

8-0

1613

2

2. UCLA (2)

9-0

1478

11

3. Kansas

7-1

1458

4

4. Baylor (6)

8-0

1437

9

5. Duke

8-1

1389

5

6. Kentucky

7-1

1274

1

7. North Carolina

8-1

1234

3

8. Gonzaga

8-0

1198

8

9. Indiana

7-1

1103

13

10. Creighton

8-0

1003

10

11. Louisville

7-1

901

14

12. St. Mary’s

6-0

899

12

13. Xavier

7-1

784

7

14. Virginia

7-1

758

6

15. West Virginia

6-1

729

25

16. Butler

8-0

691

18

17. Wisconsin

7-2

655

17

18. Purdue

6-2

485

15

19. South Carolina

8-0

476

20

20. Arizona

6-2

320

16

21. Florida

7-1

285

24

22. Cincinnati

7-1

258

-

23. Notre Dame

8-0

197

-

24. Oregon

7-2

175

23

25. Iowa State

5-2

95

19

Others receiving votes: Syracuse 45, Southern Cal 43, Ohio State 40, TCU 33, Florida State 18, Virginia Tech 11, California 10, Maryland 9, Valparaiso 7, Wichita State 5, Temple 3, Michigan State 3, Minnesota 1, IPFW 1, UNC Wilmington 1

Cloninger’s Top 25

1. Villanova

2. Kansas

3. Duke

4. UCLA

5. Kentucky

6. Baylor

7. Xavier

8. Indiana

9. North Carolina

10. Gonzaga

11. St. Mary’s

12. Creighton

13. West Virginia

14. Virginia

15. Wisconsin

16. Louisville

17. Purdue

18. Butler

19. Arizona

20. Notre Dame

21. Cincinnati

22. Iowa State

23. South Carolina

24. Florida

25. Syracuse

