USC men match highest ranking since 1997-98 season

South Carolina’s undefeated start continues to get the Gamecocks posted among the nation’s best.
USC rose one spot to No. 19 in this week’s AP Top 25 after beating Vermont and Florida International last week. The Gamecocks (8-0) are idle this week for exams but will play Seton Hall on Monday at Madison Square Garden.
USC matched its highest ranking of last year, which was also the highest ranking USC has had since ending the 1997-98 season at No. 14. The Gamecocks reached a high of No. 5 that season, which ended with a second straight NCAA tournament berth.
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 4, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Villanova (57)
8-0
1613
2
2. UCLA (2)
9-0
1478
11
3. Kansas
7-1
1458
4
4. Baylor (6)
8-0
1437
9
5. Duke
8-1
1389
5
6. Kentucky
7-1
1274
1
7. North Carolina
8-1
1234
3
8. Gonzaga
8-0
1198
8
9. Indiana
7-1
1103
13
10. Creighton
8-0
1003
10
11. Louisville
7-1
901
14
12. St. Mary’s
6-0
899
12
13. Xavier
7-1
784
7
14. Virginia
7-1
758
6
15. West Virginia
6-1
729
25
16. Butler
8-0
691
18
17. Wisconsin
7-2
655
17
18. Purdue
6-2
485
15
19. South Carolina
8-0
476
20
20. Arizona
6-2
320
16
21. Florida
7-1
285
24
22. Cincinnati
7-1
258
-
23. Notre Dame
8-0
197
-
24. Oregon
7-2
175
23
25. Iowa State
5-2
95
19
Others receiving votes: Syracuse 45, Southern Cal 43, Ohio State 40, TCU 33, Florida State 18, Virginia Tech 11, California 10, Maryland 9, Valparaiso 7, Wichita State 5, Temple 3, Michigan State 3, Minnesota 1, IPFW 1, UNC Wilmington 1
Cloninger’s Top 25
1. Villanova
2. Kansas
3. Duke
4. UCLA
5. Kentucky
6. Baylor
7. Xavier
8. Indiana
9. North Carolina
10. Gonzaga
11. St. Mary’s
12. Creighton
13. West Virginia
14. Virginia
15. Wisconsin
16. Louisville
17. Purdue
18. Butler
19. Arizona
20. Notre Dame
21. Cincinnati
22. Iowa State
23. South Carolina
24. Florida
25. Syracuse
