College Sports

December 7, 2016 11:59 AM

ESPNU host: Clemson fans represent school like ‘jerks’ online

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

ESPNU host and former member of “The Band Perry” Jason Fitz took an earful from Clemson fans on social media, and he delivered his thoughts on the matter earlier this week.

He’s mad, and he’s not going to take it anymore.

The rant drew some responses from the Clemson faithful online.

Related content

College Sports

Comments

Videos

Gamecocks commit Damani Staley senior highlights

View more video

Sports Videos