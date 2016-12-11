Lynch, Murphy lead Minnesota past Northern Illinois 77-57

Reggie Lynch and Jordan Murphy each had a double-double and Minnesota pulled away to beat Northern Illinois 77-57 Sunday.
Lynch scored 11 of his career-high tying 18 points in the second half. His 11 rebounds were two off a career best.
Murphy had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota (10-1). Nate Mason finished with 11 points and Akeem Springs and Dupree McBrayer had 10.
The Huskies (4-5) lost for the fourth time in five games. They were led by Marshawn Wilson's 18 points. Dontel Highsmith had 10.
Northern Illinois has lost 14 straight games to Big Ten opponents since Dec. 14, 1999.
Lynch, a redshirt junior, and Murphy, a sophomore, combined for 12 of Minnesota's first 21 second-half points as the Gophers, who led BY six at the break, built a 50-38 lead. Springs, who played two seasons at Northern Illinois, had a 3-pointer and layup in that stretch.
