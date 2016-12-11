No. 7 North Carolina gets late block, edges Tennessee 73-71

2:13 Highlights: Brookland-Cayce vs. Dillon, state semifinals Pause

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

1:07 Making a Gingerbread House

2:13 Dylann Roof on Charleston shooting: 'Somebody had to do something'

1:16 Tre Lawson can play anywhere on D-line

1:52 Phil Kornblut: The message Muschamp must sell on recruiting trail

1:46 China Jushi USA plant president explains what the new manufacturer will make

1:07 Reaction: Gamecocks headed to Birmingham Bowl

2:54 Dylann Roof confesses to Charleston shooting, explains motive