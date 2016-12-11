Top 25 Capsules

Malik Monk scored 20 points, Isaiah Briscoe had 19 and No. 6 Kentucky took control with a 26-3 run spanning halftime in a 96-73 victory over Hofstra on Sunday in the Brooklyn Hoops Winter Festival at Barclays Center.
De'Aaron Fox had 15 points and Bam Adebayo added 14 for Kentucky (9-1). The Wildcats closed the first half on a 12-0 run and opened the second with a 14-3 spurt to go ahead 62-36 with 16 minutes to play.
The Pride (6-5), who came in having won four of five, stayed with the Wildcats for 16 minutes, trailing 36-33 with 4 minutes left in the first half. Deron Powers had 18 points for Hofstra in the first meeting between the schools.
Monk had seven of the points in the 12-0 run and Adebayo had six in the 14-3 run. Kentucky started dominating inside, finishing with a 48-28 advantage in the paint, and on the perimeter, shooting 51.4 percent overall and 8 of 23 from 3-point range.
Justin Wright-Foreman had 14 points for Hofstra and Rokas Gustys added 13.
NO. 7 NORTH CAROLINA 73, TENNESSEE 71
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Justin Jackson scored the go-ahead basket with 2:14 left to help North Carolina rally from 15 down to beat Tennessee.
Freshman Brandon Robinson added a key tip-in with 52.4 seconds left for the Tar Heels (10-1). Tennessee (4-4) had a last chance to tie, but Tony Bradley Jr. blocked Lamonte Turner's drive.
North Carolina shot just 40 percent, with Jackson managing seven points on 3-for-15 shooting. Sophomore Kenny Williams III had 12 points, while Nate Britt had 11 points, seven assists and five steals in place of point guard Joel Berry II, who missed his second straight with an ankle injury.
Robert Hubbs III led Tennessee with 21 points.
FLORIDA STATE 83, NO. 21 FLORIDA 79
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Dwayne Bacon scored 24 points, Terrence Mann added 16 and Florida State held on to beat Florida.
Bacon scored nine points during a 15-4 run early in the second half that helped the Seminoles (10-1) take control after it was tied at 38.
Florida State led by 13 midway through the second half before the Gators (7-3) started to slowly chip away. Florida used a 14-5 run to get within three, but could not get closer.
Kasey Hill scored a career-high 21 points for Florida, and KeVaughn Allen added 15.
