Berry expected to play for No. 7 UNC against No. 6 Kentucky

North Carolina says injured point guard Joel Berry II is expected to play Saturday against No. 6 Kentucky.
Team officials updated Berry's status in a Twitter post Friday night , saying he has practiced the past two days.
The seventh-ranked Tar Heels (10-1) play the Wildcats (9-1) in Las Vegas.
Berry sprained his left ankle in the second half of the win over Radford on Dec. 4, and missed home victories over Davidson and Tennessee.
He's second on the team in scoring at 14.8 points, and shoots 49 percent from the field and 42 percent from 3-point range for North Carolina.
