No. 15 Colorado women stay unbeaten with 76-64 win over MVSU

Kennedy Leonard and Alexis Robinson poured in 20 points each to lead undefeated No. 15 Colorado to a 76-64 win over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday night.
Ariana Freeman added 15 points and Zoe Correal had 11 points and nine rebounds for Colorado, which extended its win streak to 10 for the season. The Buffs won on the road for the third time this season, after losing 13 straight last season.
Leading by two at the break, Colorado opened the second half with a 9-1 run capped by Leonard's 3-pointer to make it 41-31 with 6:51 left in the third quarter.
Mississippi Valley State (3-6) twice closed to within four in the final quarter, getting a layup from Ashley Beals with 8:16 left to make it 59-55, and then another from her with 7:29 left to trail 61-57.
Colorado then pulled away with an 8-2 burst.
Beals finished with a season-high 27 points and 10 rebounds and Christina Reed had 22 points for MVSU.
