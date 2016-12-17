Agbeko, Roby lead Saint Louis past SIU-Edwardsville, 72-58

Reggie Agbeko and Davell Roby combined for 27 first-half points on Saturday and Saint Louis never trailed in its 72-58 win over SIU-Edwardsville.
Agbeko tied a career high with 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Roby scored 15 with a career-best 11 boards and Mike Crawford scored 15 more, including four 3-pointers.
Saint Louis (4-7) used a 16-5 run to take a 13-point lead with 8:29 left in the half before taking a 43-29 advantage into the break. The Billikens made 16 of 28 (57 percent) first-half shots.
SIUE (4-7) scored the first seven points of the second half and trimmed its deficit to 55-50 with 8:52 to play, but four of its six second-half 3-pointers from there to seal it.
Freshman Christian Ellis had eight points, seven rebounds and a career-high eight assists for the Cougars. Carlos Anderson had 14 points while Devin Thornton and Burak Eslik scored 11 apiece.
SIUE made just 2 of 12 (17 percent) from 3-point range.
Comments